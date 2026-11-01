Il Picco sells final detached house for HK$55 million

HKR International(0480) and Citic Pacific's Il Picco in Discovery Bay sold its final detached house for HK$55 million by tender on Saturday, with the price per square foot at HK$27,187.

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The project has sold a total of 21 detached houses for nearly HK$1.1 billion.

Raymond Chan, HKR International's assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said that the sell-out of Il Picco demonstrates the market's strong appreciation for Discovery Bay's low-density seaside lifestyle and its rare detached houses.

Launching eight special units with terrace at One Toscana

Chan mentioned that the developer is considering rolling out eight special units with the terrace at One Toscana in Discovery Bay to meet market demand, with size ranging from 1,645 to 1,683 sq ft.