Il Picco sells final detached house for HK$55 million

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One Toscana launches "move in now, pay later" plan
13-10-2026 21:53 HKT
HKR International's One Toscana 2 opens completed units to the public
11-08-2026 17:08 HKT
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
31-05-2026 19:18 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
HKR's new luxury project in Discovery Bay dubbed Toscana
17-11-2025 16:16 HKT
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
31-10-2026 14:37 HKT