Discovery Bay aligns with HKSAR's First Five-Year Plan for global talent hub

Hong Kong Resort's Discovery Bay has built an international community with educational and lifestyle amenities, supporting the government's strategy to attract top-tier global talent, the estate said on Wednesday.

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Official statistics show that various talent admission schemes have attracted over 310,000 non-local talents to develop their careers in Hong Kong, bringing with them more than 140,000 unmarried dependent children under the age of 18. Among these, the Top Talent Pass Scheme alone contributes an estimated direct economic value of roughly HK$34 billion to Hong Kong annually.

Transport connectivity and location matter most to corporate executives and professionals. Located on Lantau Island close to the airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Discovery Bay facilitates cross-border travel, while ferries, buses and taxis serve local commuting needs— a ferry ride to Central's financial district takes about 25 minutes, it said.

The resort-style residential community has a complete education network with six kindergartens, five primary schools and two secondary schools providing a diverse range of academic pathways.

"This international environment — jointly shaped by the school and the community — genuinely inspires students’ talents and potential, making it the ideal setting for nurturing young minds that top-tier global families seek for their children," said Marc Morris, principal of Discovery Bay International School.

Discovery Bay is Hong Kong's only residential community with four private clubs, and the fifth one is scheduled to complete next year. It is also a pet-friendly community, equipped with a variety of indoor and outdoor leisure and sports facilities as well as two primary retail hubs.

With about 20,000 residents, nearly half of Discovery Bay's population are expats from over 50 countries, forming a highly international community, it added.