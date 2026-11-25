The overall Grade A office market recorded 218,000 square feet of positive net absorption in October, extending its recovery momentum, according to JLL's latest Hong Kong Monthly Market Dynamics released on Wednesday, with early signs of demand spillover from Central beginning to benefit selective office submarkets.

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Overall Grade A office rents rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in October, driven mainly by continued strength in core locations. Central led the market with rental growth of 2.2 percent, followed by Wanchai/Causeway Bay at 1 percent.

As rents in Central continue to rise and the availability of prime space tightens, more occupiers are expected to consider other nearby office submarkets.

Notably, a local law firm currently located in Central reportedly pre-committed approximately 39,000 sq ft at Lee Garden Eight in Causeway Bay. Separately, an architectural firm reportedly leased around 5,800 sq ft at 12 Taikoo Wan Road in Hong Kong East, relocating from Admiralty.

"Despite rental increases in Central, spillover tenant demand to other districts is driven more by limited availability of quality Grade A in the CBD than firms seeking cost effective alternatives,” said Sam Gourlay, JLL Hong Kong head of office leasing advisory.