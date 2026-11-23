Stage IGC, Sun Hung Kai Properties' flagship shopping mall at its integrated IGC development in West Kowloon, will begin the soft opening of its first-phase basement level, “Flavour On Stage”, in mid-December, the developer announced.

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Centred on distinctive Hong Kong flavours, “Flavour On Stage” will create a “Hong Kong Food and Souvenir Street”, combining authentic local cuisine, speciality gifts, curated lifestyle products and everyday conveniences.

Directly connected to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the 80,000-square-foot first phase has achieved an occupancy rate of 98 percent and brings together nearly 40 dining, souvenir and everyday lifestyle brands.

"Dining and everyday amenities will lead the launch, with the remaining floors opening progressively throughout 2027. This phased approach will bring our ‘Step into the New Age’ brand vision to life and reinforce West Kowloon’s position as a new business and lifestyle landmark in the Greater Bay Area," said SHKP Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited Deputy General Manager (Leasing) Ronnie Kwong.

The approximately 80,000-square-foot basement level, “Flavour On Stage”, connects to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and brings together nearly 40 dining, souvenir and everyday lifestyle brands.