Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, will offer its first price list of 128 units for sale this Saturday, with discounted prices starting from HK$3.95 million, along with 10 units to be tendered, the developer announced in its latest sales arrangement.

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The project has received 11,000 checks as of Monday noon, an oversubscription of 85 times, according to general manager Li Ga, with 70 percent being local buyers, and the rest being from the Mainland.

Discounted prices range from HK$3.95 million to HK$7.66 million, with discounted prices per square foot from HK$13,499 to HK$16,182.

The entry-level unit is Flat E on the 5th floor of Tower 2, with a saleable area of ​​289 sq ft and a one-bedroom layout, at a discounted price of HK$3.95 million, or HK$13,668 per sq ft.

There will be two separate selection periods, A and B, on Saturday, said Alex Chung, director of sales & marketing department and GBA exhibition centre, where buyers of group B can purchase one unit and buyers of group A can buy two to four units.

The 10 units to be tendered range from 714 to 721 square feet.