Grand Ming (1271) said on Tuesday it will put 10 two-bedroom units at its North Point residential project Mount Grand up for tender from Friday and open show flats to the public on the same day.

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The development has received many inquiries since releasing its sales brochure, said Grand Ming sales and marketing director Shuooky Fung Sin-ping. Local buyers account for about 70 percent of inquiries and mainland buyers make up 20 to 30 percent, while end-users represent 60 percent and investors 40 percent, she said.

Many prospective buyers are also considering whole-floor purchases at the project, which features two units per floor. The developer therefore plans to roll out whole-floor purchase offers, Fung added.

Rental perks target student demand

Agency Midland Realty separately unveiled HK$10,000 rental subsidies for each of the first six buyers who purchase a Mount Grand flat through the firm by December 23 and lease it to eligible students within three months of handover, worth about HK$60,000 in total.

Midland Realty senior district sales director Hugo Fan Ho-ming estimated rents at the development could reach HK$85 to HK$100 per square foot upon completion, driven by demand from local and mainland university students for two-bedroom flats on Hong Kong Island.

Located at the junction of 66 Fort Street and 57 Kin Wah Street, the project is scheduled for completion on June 30, 2027.