China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling in Southwest Kowloon won an international arts and culture living community award on Tuesday at the Sing Choice 50 awards ceremony held by Sing Tao News Corporation, establishing CR Land's profound interpretation of living aesthetics.

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"The award is a significant affirmation of its positioning as a cultural and artistic hub in the Southwest Kowloon High-Speed ​​Rail area, and a recognition of the international arts and culture lifestyle it has created for its residents," said Jeffrey Sy, managing director of CR Land (Overseas).

"The Sterling is committed to integrating the rich art and culture of West Kowloon into an international lifestyle, shaping the city skyline with architecture and the soul of the city with art," said Deputy sales and marketing director Cen Feifei.