US leader Donald Trump was only Manila for 21 hours on his whirlwind Asia trip, but that was long enough for an awkward encounter with a world leaders and some local fast food.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are three offbeat moments from the visit:

- The Modi shuffle -

A planned photo shoot with Trump and fellow leaders from Quad security alliance nations turned awkward for at least one of its participants on Wednesday when the US president turned it into an impromptu press conference.

A seemingly annoyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen looking side to side, then lifting his right arm in what appeared to be a signal that it was time to depart.

"Shall we move?" Modi asks.

But the US leader continued responding to a question on the safety of travel for the Thanksgiving holiday after a series of tech outages.

Modi eventually appeared resigned to his fate as he waited for Trump.

The US leader later jokingly attempted to engage Modi by declaring him a "very tough man". It did not elicit a smile.

- 'Long time' friends -

A rumoured meeting between Trump and the now 97-year-old Imelda Marcos materialised Wednesday in the form of a brief tete-a-tete with the family matriarch as he exited a meeting with her son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The night before, Trump had lavished praise on the president's parents while noting his "good genetics" at a gala dinner for heads of state in town for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

"I... don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great," he said of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr and wife Imelda, who fled the country after he was toppled from power in 1986.

In a video shared on X by a White House staffer, Imelda, wearing a red gown and seated in a wheelchair, is seen greeting Trump with outstretched arms, offering him a small gift and dubbing him a "world peace leader".

Trump can be heard saying "I've known her a long time", which a widely circulated Getty Images photo confirms. The snap shows him seated next to Imelda while attending a party in 1991 with former wife Marla Maples.

- Late-night Jollibee -

Trump's well-known love of fast food was fed before he left Manila on Wednesday, with his Philippine counterpart sharing he'd arranged a late-night delivery of the country's premier takeaway grub: Jollibee.

"I thought a taste of Manila might be good. So last night, I asked my staff to have some Jollibee delivered as a late-night snack for you and your delegation," the Philippine president said.

The snack, Marcos noted, would provide "extra energy" on an Asian diplomatic jaunt that was far from over.

While it was not immediately clear if Trump had actually noshed on the fried delight known as "Chickenjoy" -- or the decidedly Filipino sweet spaghetti typically served on the side -- at least one other leader definitely did.

On Sunday, the chain posted a snap of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese happily holding up a fried leg, then chowing down with a bucket of chicken in front of him, part of an event announcing 35 new stores Down Under over the next five years.

AFP