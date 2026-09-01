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Jollibee says planning to pick Hong Kong over US to list international unit

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Customers dine in a branch of Jollibee in Manila, Philippines, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Customers dine in a branch of Jollibee in Manila, Philippines, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Philippine fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp said on Tuesday it was planning to spin off and list its international operations on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, abandoning earlier plans of a US listing.

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Here are some more details:

  • Jollibee Foods said it was progressing in separating its international business, Jollibee Foods Corporation International, ahead of its planned spin-off and listing.

  • The fast food restaurant operator now plans for a Hong Kong listing citing its existing presence in the country and brand recognition in Asia.

  • "HKEX also provides access to a broad base of global and regional investors, making it well suited to support a business with ambitions that extend well beyond Asia, including continued growth in North America," Jollibee said.

  • Hong Kong has become one of the world's busiest venues for new share sales this year, as improving investor sentiment and robust demand encourage technology and manufacturing companies to raise capital.

  • The first half of 2026 has seen about US$22.45 billion in new listings in Hong Kong, up nearly 57 percent from a year earlier and marking the busiest start to a year for the city in five years, according to LSEG data.

  • Jollibee also appointed its current chief financial and risk officer, Richard Chong Woo Shin, as the chief executive officer of JFCI.

Reuters

JollibeePhilippineIPOHong Konglisting

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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