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PROPERTY

The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sells a unit for over $40 mn

PROPERTY
33 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sold a 1,002 square-feet unit on the 31st floor of Tower 2 on Wednesday, cashing in HK$40.47 million, or HK$40,389 per sq ft, according to Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

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The Knightsbridge has sold three units in three days, generating over HK$130 million. 

This project is co-developed by six developers including Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), China Overseas (0688), Wheelock Properties, Chinachem and Empire Group.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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