The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sells a unit for over $40 mn

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The Atlas I to offer 238 units for second-round sale
13-10-2026 17:28 HKT
Il Picco sells two houses within a day for over HK$105 mn
13-10-2026 16:47 HKT
The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday
12-10-2026 17:56 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday
11-10-2026 17:12 HKT
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
Student residence KASA in Yau Ma Tei put up for sale at HK$450m
11-10-2026 15:57 HKT
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Sterling II sells two units for HK$31.46m
08-10-2026 20:20 HKT