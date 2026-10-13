Il Picco sells two houses within a day for over HK$105 mn

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33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday
11-10-2026 17:12 HKT
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
Student residence KASA in Yau Ma Tei put up for sale at HK$450m
11-10-2026 15:57 HKT
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Sterling II sells two units for HK$31.46m
08-10-2026 20:20 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) to roll out first sales arrangement next week
08-10-2026 17:17 HKT