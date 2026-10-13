Il Picco sells two houses within a day for over HK$105 mn

HKR International and Citic Pacific’s Il Picco in Discovery Bay sold two detached houses on Tuesday, cashing in over HK$105 million.

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House number six, spanning 2,171 square feet, featured a four-bedroom three-ensuite layout and was sold for HK$55 million, or HK$25,334 per square feet. Meanwhile, house number eight, spanning 2,023 square feet, featured a four-bedroom ensuite layout and was sold for HK$50.5 million, or HK$24,963 per square feet.

The entire project comprises 21 detached houses, of which 20 have been sold to date, generating HK$1.03 billion in revenue.

Only one house remains available for sale.

Both buyers are from overseas, according to Raymond Chan, assistant general manager of sales and marketing of HKRI.

“Discovery Bay enjoys strategic transportation advantages, coupled with the mature international community and comprehensive supporting facilities, attracting international and mainland talents,” said Lee Siu-man Alexander, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents.