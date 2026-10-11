33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday

Read More
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) to roll out first sales arrangement next week
08-10-2026 17:17 HKT
33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week
08-10-2026 15:01 HKT
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street receives at least 10 tenders
02-10-2026 15:14 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender one unit next Monday
24-09-2026 17:15 HKT
21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday
24-09-2026 16:41 HKT
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Kowloon Development names Ngau Chi Wan project 33 Clear Water Bay
06-08-2026 20:21 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT