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PROPERTY

33 Clear Water Bay to offer 73 units via tender next Thursday

PROPERTY
5 hours ago
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People visit 33 Clear Water Bay.
People visit 33 Clear Water Bay.

The first phase of Kowloon Development's (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay, uploaded its first sales arrangement on Sunday, offering 73 units via tender next Thursday.

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All 73 units feature a three-to-four bedroom layout, with sizes ranging between 543 and 1039 square feet.

Meanwhile, the project will potentially offer more units via a price list within this month, with prices to be guided by other units near the MTR station within the district, according to the developer.


 

33 Clear Water BayKowloon Developmenttender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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