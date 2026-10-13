logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Link’s $1.6b The Anderson opens in Kwun Tong on Tuesday with 83pc occupancy

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
Katherine Lo at the newly opened The Anderson in Kwun Tong
Katherine Lo at the newly opened The Anderson in Kwun Tong

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823)’s The Anderson in Kwun Tong officially opens today, serving as the largest retail and community hub in the Anderson Road new development area with an initial occupancy rate of 83 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Citing data from the soft opening that began last Tuesday, daily foot traffic has averaged around 3,000 visitors and doubled on weekends, with impressive footfall recorded even without major promotional campaigns, noted Katherine Lo Yan-kay, head of Link Asset Management, the manager of Link REIT. She added that Link typically maintains a 97 percent occupancy rate across its portfolio and aims to gradually raise The Anderson's occupancy to that level. 

The completion of the HK$1.6 billion project is expected to serve approximately 160,000 residents in the Anderson Road Development Area and surrounding communities such as On Tat, On Tai, Sau Mau Ping, and Po Tat. Spanning a gross area of 139,000 square feet with 80,000 sq ft of leasable space, it offers a one-stop retail and leisure experience, reducing the need for locals to travel outside the district.

The ground floor features "Fresh Park," housing 13 snack stalls as the district's largest food street, while a 25,000-square-foot "Pawsitive Park" on the rooftop provides outdoor pet recreation space.

Over 30 popular brands and eateries have set up shop, primarily consisting of mass-market chains such as Café de Coral, Tai Hing, and TamJai Yunnan Mixian. Notably, the mall hosts a McDonald's outlet that ranks as the second-highest in elevation across Hong Kong.

 

Link REITLinkThe AndersonKwun TongLink Asset ManagementKatherine Lo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT
90 Hung To Road in Kwun Tong offered for sale and available for student hostel use
PROPERTY
24-08-2026 17:40 HKT
Police arrest 15 as Kwun Tong drug den raid yields $120,000 narcotics
NEWS
07-08-2026 04:31 HKT
100 Market Street. Link REIT
Link REIT sells half stake in Sydney's 100 Market Street for A$225 million
PROPERTY
22-07-2026 10:51 HKT
Man dies after falling from footbridge in Kwun Tong
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:58 HKT
Fan short circuit sparks fire at Kwun Tong estate, woman injured
NEWS
21-07-2026 08:24 HKT
Man arrested in Kwun Tong drug raid, HK$4,000 cannabis products seized
NEWS
09-07-2026 04:48 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong's new home registrations hit a 22-year high, up 34 percent: Citi
PROPERTY
06-07-2026 21:41 HKT
Neil Slater. LINK
Link REIT taps Neil Slater to be CEO from March
FINANCE
06-07-2026 20:59 HKT
Off-duty firefighter rescues elderly man from sea in Kwun Tong
NEWS
11-06-2026 01:55 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
12-10-2026 06:01 HKT
93-year-old woman dies after alleged assault by Indonesian domestic helper in Kai Tak
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.