Link’s $1.6b The Anderson opens in Kwun Tong on Tuesday with 83pc occupancy

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823)’s The Anderson in Kwun Tong officially opens today, serving as the largest retail and community hub in the Anderson Road new development area with an initial occupancy rate of 83 percent.

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Citing data from the soft opening that began last Tuesday, daily foot traffic has averaged around 3,000 visitors and doubled on weekends, with impressive footfall recorded even without major promotional campaigns, noted Katherine Lo Yan-kay, head of Link Asset Management, the manager of Link REIT. She added that Link typically maintains a 97 percent occupancy rate across its portfolio and aims to gradually raise The Anderson's occupancy to that level.

The completion of the HK$1.6 billion project is expected to serve approximately 160,000 residents in the Anderson Road Development Area and surrounding communities such as On Tat, On Tai, Sau Mau Ping, and Po Tat. Spanning a gross area of 139,000 square feet with 80,000 sq ft of leasable space, it offers a one-stop retail and leisure experience, reducing the need for locals to travel outside the district.

The ground floor features "Fresh Park," housing 13 snack stalls as the district's largest food street, while a 25,000-square-foot "Pawsitive Park" on the rooftop provides outdoor pet recreation space.

Over 30 popular brands and eateries have set up shop, primarily consisting of mass-market chains such as Café de Coral, Tai Hing, and TamJai Yunnan Mixian. Notably, the mall hosts a McDonald's outlet that ranks as the second-highest in elevation across Hong Kong.