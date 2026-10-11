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PROPERTY

Student residence KASA in Yau Ma Tei put up for sale at HK$450m

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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KASA.
KASA.

The student accommodation property KASA in Yau Ma Tei has been launched for sale with Savills appointed as the sole agent, carrying an indicative price of approximately HK$450 million.

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The 15-storey building spans a total gross floor area of around 37,228 square feet. Its ground floor houses three retail shops, while the 1st to 14th floors are fully leased to student housing operator Kudian, operating as a student residence with 162 rooms.

Raymond Wan, chief senior director of investment at Savills Hong Kong, noted that KASA benefits from an eight-year master lease with Kudian for the upper floors, providing secure rental income and an estimated yield of about 4.5 percent when combined with the ground-floor retail component.

He added that this arrangement offers buyers enhanced income certainty while reducing operational risk.

Situated at 487–489 Nathan Road, the property is adjacent to the Yau Ma Tei MTR Station, with an entrance just a 30-second walk away.


 

KASAstudent housingSavillsNathan RoadYau Ma Tei

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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