logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An aerial view of a housing development on August 08, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
An aerial view of a housing development on August 08, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The rate on the most popular US home loan rose last week to its highest in more than 14 months, as escalating hostilities in the Middle East drove up oil prices, fueling inflation concerns and pushing up US Treasury yields that underpin residential borrowing costs.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose 6 basis points to 6.85 percent in the week ended September 4, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. It was last higher in June 2025.

Mortgage rates track US Treasury yields, which have risen in recent weeks on concerns about rising federal debt that topped US$40 trillion (HK$312 trillion) in August, as well as because of competition for capital from companies building AI-related infrastructure, and worries the US-Iran conflict will worsen inflation that has been running above the Fed's 2 percent goal for 5-1/2 years.

The rise in mortgage rates has choked off refinancing, which fell 6.2 percent from a week earlier, the MBA said. Mortgage applications, which include applications for purchases as well as refinancing, dropped 2.7 percent from the prior week, the MBA said.

There is little to suggest relief for prospective homebuyers is in sight, with the 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday approaching 4.8 percent, near its highest level since October 2023.

A pair of closely watched inflation readings later this week — the producer price index on Thursday and the consumer price index on Friday - will likely shape the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting on September 15 to 16, another factor in how mortgage rates will evolve.

Traders for now are betting a Fed rate hike is more likely than a continued hold, though cooler inflation readings could easily shift that perception. Either way, there is no indication the Fed will deliver the interest-rate cut that President Donald Trump has called for.

Reuters

UShomemortgageUS Treasuryyielddebt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
US ETF investors eye shorter-tenor bonds amid risinginterest rate risks 
FINANCE
14 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump gave $45,000 cash gift to 'human printer' aide: US media
WORLD
4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bessent challenges yen traders, declaring 'I am the house'
FINANCE
4 hours ago
China halts key debt-to-equity restructuring tool for ailing developers, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Washington accuses Chinese AI firms of 'systematic' theft from US rivals
CHINA
6 hours ago
The Chinese national flag flies on the roof of a Ford car dealership in Beijing, China October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ford, US transportation chief spar over company's China deals
CHINA
10 hours ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Huawei heads to trial in US over its business dealings in Iran
CHINA
08-09-2026 19:19 HKT
People walk near an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran, September 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, wounding dozens and sending oil prices higher
WORLD
08-09-2026 13:41 HKT
President advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, speaks during a press conference on the ongoing conflict in Sudan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 25, 2025. REUTERS
UAE building export routes so energy trade is not ‘held hostage’ by U.S.-Iran war
FINANCE
07-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Huawei AI processor chipsets are pictured at an exhibition in Bangkok,Thailand, 2019. REUTERS
Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg
FINANCE
07-09-2026 20:16 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
16 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
20 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.