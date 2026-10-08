Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi

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Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
China's Golden Week travel surge masks cautious consumer spending
29-09-2026 15:44 HKT
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
15-09-2026 10:46 HKT
Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday
10-09-2026 16:41 HKT
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
China's property stocks fall on new mortgage rules
31-08-2026 14:56 HKT
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer
07-10-2026 17:42 HKT