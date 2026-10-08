logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi

PROPERTY
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A housing complex in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
A housing complex in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP

Mainland China saw robust transactions across primary and secondary housing markets during the Golden Week holiday, with policy stimulus gaining broader and more consistent traction in the existing-home market, according to Citi's research.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New home sales across 13 cities advanced 41 percent to 2,812 units amid divergent underlying performance.The top-line gain was driven by a small group of cities including Hangzhou's 347 percent surge, Nanjing's 259 percent and Beijing's 145 percent. 

While performance elsewhere was weaker: Guangzhou fell 2.2 percent, Shanghai dropped 7.2 percent and Shenzhen contracted 42 percent, partly due to limited supply. Chengdu also posted a 40 percent decline. The wide dispersion suggests that the primary-market recovery has yet to become broad based, the research said.

Resale volumes across 26 tracked cities rose 53 percent from a year earlier to 27,720 units, with all cities notching increases.Tier-1 and 2 cities led a broader-based recovery, with Qingdao surging 111 percent, Nanchang 97 percent, Shanghai 75 percent, followed by Beijing 51 percent, Shenzhen 40 percent and Guangzhou 35 percent, it added.

The research came after China's mortgage subsidy for eligible first-home buyers took effect on October 1, designed to shore up domestic homebuying demand within the faltering property sector.

 

Frank Feng

PropertyhomemortgageGolden Week

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
This aerial photo taken on August 14, 2023 shows buildings of China's developer Country Garden Holdings in Zhengzhou, in China's central Henan province. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
FINANCE
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
Tourists wearing Qing dynasty costumes visit Prince Kung's Mansion on National Day, the first day of China's eight-day Golden Week holiday, in Beijing, China October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's Golden Week travel surge masks cautious consumer spending
CHINA
29-09-2026 15:44 HKT
Residential buildings are pictured in Shanghai, China September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
FINANCE
15-09-2026 10:46 HKT
Right: Thomas Lam; left: Tina Norden
Chester II expects 4,000 checks by Friday
PROPERTY
10-09-2026 16:41 HKT
An aerial view of a housing development on August 08, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
FINANCE
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Hong Kong mortgage approvals fall 11.4 percent to HK$44.8 billion in July
PROPERTY
31-08-2026 17:24 HKT
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's property stocks fall on new mortgage rules
PROPERTY
31-08-2026 14:56 HKT
New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. Picture taken September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
K Wah Centre. K. Wah Group
K Wah International's H1 underlying profit dips 2pc despite a 370pc revenue jump
PROPERTY
27-08-2026 17:16 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
17 hours ago
Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.