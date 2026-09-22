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PROPERTY

The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon

PROPERTY
12 mins ago
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Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, opened three show flats for the media on Tuesday, with prices to be released shortly.

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The show flats are modeled after flat L of the 28th floor in Tower 5 and flat D of the 28th floor in Tower 3. 

Flat D of the 28th floor in Tower 3.
Flat D of the 28th floor in Tower 3.

The first batch to be rolled out is expected to comprise at least 125 one-to-three-bedroom units. 

Since its launch, the project has attracted a large number of inquiries from potential buyers, with diverse customer groups including first-time buyers, families  and professionals, including both owner-occupiers and investors, according to the developer. 

 

 

The Atlas IYuexiu PropertyYau Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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