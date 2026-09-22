The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, opened three show flats for the media on Tuesday, with prices to be released shortly.

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The show flats are modeled after flat L of the 28th floor in Tower 5 and flat D of the 28th floor in Tower 3.

Flat D of the 28th floor in Tower 3.

The first batch to be rolled out is expected to comprise at least 125 one-to-three-bedroom units.

Since its launch, the project has attracted a large number of inquiries from potential buyers, with diverse customer groups including first-time buyers, families and professionals, including both owner-occupiers and investors, according to the developer.