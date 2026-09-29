China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages

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In One in Ho Man Tin to tender final two‑bedroom units next week
23-09-2026 18:17 HKT
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
15-09-2026 10:46 HKT
SHKP underlying profit up 4.6pc to $22.85 bln
10-09-2026 17:37 HKT
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Chester II plans to commence sales on Saturday
08-09-2026 16:53 HKT
China Overseas to spin off Foshan mall REIT for Shenzhen listing
07-09-2026 21:00 HKT
Evergrande Property Services net profit rises 9.5pc to 517m
31-08-2026 19:56 HKT