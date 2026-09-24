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PROPERTY

Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Yuexiu Property (0123) plans to release the first price list for its Yau Tong project The Atlas I next week.

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The initial batch will comprise at least 125 units, featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts.

The project has already received around 3,000 inquiries to date, said the developer, with the majority are from young people.

The developer added that the show flats are expected to open to the public ahead of National Day.

 

Yuexiu PropertyThe Atlas IYau Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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