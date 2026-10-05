logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Grade A office sees YTD rental growth of 6.1 percent as total leased area reaches 1.4 mn sq ft in Q3

PROPERTY
49 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
From left: Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, John Siu, and Rosanna Tang, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong
From left: Edgar Lai, Senior Director, Valuation and Consultancy Services, Hong Kong, John Siu, and Rosanna Tang, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong

The total new leased area for the third quarter in the Grade A office market reached 1.4 million sq ft, the highest quarterly level since 2019, supported by expansion activities from the banking, financial services and insurance sector, according to global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Overall citywide rental level rose by 1.7 percent from the previous quarter. Citywide net absorption reached 412,400 sq ft for the quarter, bringing the overall availability rate to trend further downward, whereas year-to-date rental growth recorded 6.1 percent. Greater Central rents continued to climb by a further 3  percent from the previous quarter, while non-core area rental level declines further narrowed. Rents in Hong Kong East and Hong Kong South edged up slightly in Q3. 

"Rents in Greater Central grew by 13 percent year-to-date, reflecting strong demand for prime offices. However, mid-priced Grade A offices, particularly
those with net effective rents of around HK$45-60 psf, are expected to continue facing headwinds, as abundant existing space and forthcoming supply across multiple submarkets within this price range is likely to sustain intense competition, " said John Siu Leung-fai, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong.

Full-year rental growth in Greater Central is now projected to grow by 12 percent to 14 percent, supporting the citywide Grade A office rental level to rise by 5 percent to 7 percent in 2026, Siu added. 

Meanwhile, residential market sentiment has turned more cautious in the third quarter, with total residential transaction numbers slipping by 21 percent year-on-year to around 13,240 cases, while home prices declined by 0.8 percent during July and August. Some prospective buyers reverted to a wait-and-see stance after the sustained release of purchasing power over the past year coupled with the shift of the US Federal Reserve rate direction, increased stock market volatility and heightened uncertainties, causing a slowdown in transaction activity from July onwards. 

A total of 13,242 residential transactions were recorded in Q3, down 40 percent from the last quarter, bringing cumulative transactions to reach 54,052 cases for the first nine months of the year.

The frequency and pace of rate hikes, together with whether local banks will follow suit, will be the key factors affecting homebuyers’ purchasing decisions and affordability, the real estate services firm added. 

In addition, Hong Kong retail sales growth remained resilient in Q3, driven by growing tourist arrivals and stronger economic fundamentals supporting local consumption sentiment. The city’s overall retail sales for the January to August 2026 period reached HK$266 billion, up 8.5 percent. Among key retail categories, the Jewellery & Watches sector recorded the strongest performance, recording sales growth of 22.6 percent. Other sectors recorded more modest low single-digit growth. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Xiamen K11 Select.
K11 by AC annonuces opening of Xiamen K11 Select in China
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Sale and purchase agreements for building units drops 6.3 percent from last year
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
SHKP's real estate agency general manager, Andy Chan Hon-lun
Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) opens two new show flats
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
OPUS Hong Kong. Savills
An ultra-luxury apartment on the Peak up for sale for $650 million, Savills says
PROPERTY
4 hours ago
The Atlas I oversubscribed by over 105 times
PROPERTY
4 hours ago
Mark Hahn (right).
Henderson names Aquila Phase Six One Upper Lane
PROPERTY
4 hours ago
Cannas Ho, second left.
Pavilia Rosa offers promotion to buyers of designated units with rebate of HK$300,000
PROPERTY
5 hours ago
Alo Yoga’s first store in Greater China opened at K11 Musea at the end of last month and has been warmly received by both local residents and tourists, with queues at times extending all the way to the Avenue of Stars. NWD
New World K11 Musea mall records 40 percent sales growth in first half
PROPERTY
9 hours ago
One Stanley.
K&K Property promises action amid Buildings Department probe into One Stanley
PROPERTY
04-10-2026 18:00 HKT
From left: Kerry Real Estate Agency sales and marketing director Vincent Wong and Calvin Tong, director and general manager for Hong Kong at Kerry Properties.
Mont Verra flat sold for HK$260m, setting new high
PROPERTY
04-10-2026 15:11 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
04-10-2026 19:27 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.