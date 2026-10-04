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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Observatory said that a replenishment of the northeast monsoon is expected to reach the coastal areas of Guangdong starting tonight, bringing windier conditions and slightly cooler mornings over the next few days.

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The minimum temperatures will fall to around 23 degrees in the urban areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a couple of degrees lower in the New Territories, said the forecaster. The temperature difference between day and night will be relatively large over inland areas.

Hong Kong is expected to remain fine and dry from the latter part of this week through October 13, with daytime maximum temperatures gradually rising back to around 31 degrees.

Weather will be generally fine from the latter part of this week across Guangdong through early next week under the persistent influence of the dry northeast monsoon and an anticyclone aloft.

Hong Kong Observatory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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