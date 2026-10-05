Henderson names Aquila Phase Six One Upper Lane

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Phase Six of its Aquila series in Mong Kok is named One Upper Lane, offering 126 units with show flats and sales office nearing completion, the developer announced.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The project's key completion date is expected to be January 15, 2027, making it a short-term pre-sale development, according to Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land. The show flats in Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui are nearing completion, with sales expected to begin soon.

The project boasts comprehensive transportation and educational facilities, with access to Olympic Station, Nam Cheong Station, and Prince Edward Station; and is close to numerous renowned schools, including Diocesan Girls' School and Wah Yan College (Kowloon).