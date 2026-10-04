K&K Property promises action amid Buildings Department probe into One Stanley

K&K Property has vowed to follow up rigorously on allegations of improper steel reinforcement at its One Stanley development, after media reports on Friday and a Buildings Department statement confirming an investigation on Saturday.

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It is found that the concrete cover of one of the beams at the ground floor is not installed with wire mesh as required by the approved plan, and the steel reinforcement of some slabs deviated from the approved plan.

Although such situations will "not pose an obvious danger", the department considers that the quality of work warrants concerns and follow-up actions.

K&K Property said it is currently conducting a detailed investigation and verification process regarding the matter, which includes following up with relevant professionals and reviewing related information.

The developer emphasized that it will make every effort to cooperate with the department's investigation, adding that further updates will be provided as soon as more information is verified.

The department confirmed in the statement it received a report from an owner's representative regarding the structural safety of the floor slabs in the house in January this year.

Officers conducted an on-site inspection in March and concluded that the overall structure of the house posed no obvious danger, according to the statement.

The department has written to the relevant parties, including the authorised person, the registered structural engineer, the registered contractor, and the developer, requesting interviews to assist in the investigation and to provide further information.