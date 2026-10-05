The Atlas I oversubscribed by over 105 times

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, has received over 23,000 checks for the first two price lists of 216 units, an oversubscription of over 105 times.

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Sales arrangement will be uploaded shortly, with more potential units to be released.

Around 70 percent of the applicants are end-users, including young families and upgraders, whereas the remaining 30 percent are investors, according to general manager Li Ga.

Property prices have risen nearly 7 percent in the first eight months of this year, indicating stable prices and increased sales volume, according to Centaline Property. The property agency is expected to continue its positive trend in the fourth quarter, with prices projected to rise by 2 percent to 3 percent.

Centaline Property has opened flagship stores for the project within the area.