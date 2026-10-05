Sale and purchase agreements for building units drops 6.3 percent from last year

A total of 6,438 sale and purchase agreements for all building units received for registration in September, down 6.3 percent compared to last year, according to data from the Land Registry.

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The number is 670 more than August's 5,768, representing a 11.6 percent increase.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements of building units in September was HK$53.5 billion, up 0.01 percent and 20.1 percent from the same period last year and August respectively.

Among the agreements, 4,761 were for residential units, down 15.6 percent from September 2025 but up 18.5 percent from August.

Meanwhile, total consideration for sale and purchase agreements of residential units was HK$46.8 billion, down 0.9 percent from last year but up 29.3 percent from the previous month.