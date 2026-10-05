Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) opens two new show flats

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Phase 2C(2) of Sierra Sea opened two new show flats on Monday, with prices and a first-of-its-kind mortgage discount to be announced as soon as within 24 hours.

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The developer promised unprecedented financial mortgage incentives to attract investors looking to upgrade their homes or for long-term rental income.

A show flat is modelled after flat J on the 20th floor of Tower 1, spanning 430 sq ft with a two-bedroom layout.

The other show flat is modelled after flat B on the 20th floor of Tower 2, spanning 522 sq ft with a three-bedroom layout and a balcony.

The first batch of units mostly feature two-to-three bedroom layouts,.