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PROPERTY

Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) opens two new show flats

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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SHKP's real estate agency general manager, Andy Chan Hon-lun
SHKP's real estate agency general manager, Andy Chan Hon-lun

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Phase 2C(2) of Sierra Sea opened two new show flats on Monday, with prices and a first-of-its-kind mortgage discount to be announced as soon as within 24 hours.

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The developer promised unprecedented financial mortgage incentives to attract investors looking to upgrade their homes or for long-term rental income.

A show flat is modelled after flat J on the 20th floor of Tower 1, spanning 430 sq ft with a two-bedroom layout. 

The other show flat is modelled after flat B on the 20th floor of Tower 2, spanning 522 sq ft with a three-bedroom layout and a balcony. 

The first batch of units mostly feature two-to-three bedroom layouts,. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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