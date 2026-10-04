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PROPERTY

Mont Verra flat sold for HK$260m, setting new high

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: Kerry Real Estate Agency sales and marketing director Vincent Wong and Calvin Tong, director and general manager for Hong Kong at Kerry Properties.
From left: Kerry Real Estate Agency sales and marketing director Vincent Wong and Calvin Tong, director and general manager for Hong Kong at Kerry Properties.

Kerry Properties’(0683) ultra-luxury residential project, Mont Verra in Beacon Hill, sold a four-bedroom flat via tender for HK$260 million on Saturday, setting a new record for first-hand residential units in Kowloon this year.

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The sold property is a 4,483-sq-ft unit, transacting at HK$57,997 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project has sold 56 units so far, raking in over HK$16.6 billion, with an overall average price of HK$58,000 per sq ft.
 

Mont VerraKerry Propertiesluxury home

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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