Mont Verra flat sold for HK$260m, setting new high

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Mont Verra penthouse sells for HK$580m, setting new primary market high
30-08-2026 16:13 HKT
HK luxury home rents to rise 5pc in 2026 as expat influx surging: JLL
25-08-2026 17:32 HKT
Young tech professionals fuel Shenzhen's luxury home market
08-07-2026 19:36 HKT
Mont Verra rakes in HK$660 mln from three luxury home sales
29-06-2026 18:03 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT