K11 by AC annonuces opening of Xiamen K11 Select in China

K11 by AC of Almad announced the opening of China’s first wetland conservation-focused retail, art and cultural tourism landmark, Xiamen K11 Select, developed jointly with state-owned Xiamen Rail Transit.

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Xiamen K11 Select spans a commercial space of 95,000 square meters, and has recorded footfall of more than 2 million and a week-on-week sales growth of 32 percent since its opening.

The mall brings together 200 brands, including approximately 80 making their national, provincial or regional debut, with almost 90 percent of stores opened for business at launch. The mall also boasts the largest concentration of restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs in Xiamen.

The Xiamen project builds on and further develops the “cultural commerce” model, pioneered by New World Development (0017) chief executive Adrian Cheng chi-kong, with the combination of city gentrification and nature conservation in the blueprint, redefining art and retail lifestyle in a wetland nature setting.

"China’s first wetland conservation-focused retail, art and cultural tourism landmark in Xiamen has delivered strong operating results since opening, signifying the success of the ‘cultural commerce’ model developed over the past 16 years," said Cheng.