21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a unit for $151 mn

CK Asset's (1113) luxury residential project in Mid-Levels, 21 Borrett Road phase 2, sold a unit on the 11th floor for HK$151 million, or HK$68,855 per square foot.

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The four-bedroom two-bathroom unit spanned 2,193 sq ft, and was sold with two parking spaces.

Phase 2 offers a total of 66 units, of which 60 are standard strata units, mainly 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom double-suite designs, with an area of ​​1,875 to 2,193 sq ft.

Meanwhile, phase 1 offers 115 residential units, including 106 standard units, primarily four-bedroom and five-bedroom layouts from 2,154 to 2,945 sq ft, as well as special units ranging from 2,075 to 3,378 sq ft.