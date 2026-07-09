CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road Phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$157 mln

Read More
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 1 sells two units for over HK$270 mln
17-06-2026 18:46 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market
02-06-2026 16:15 HKT
Mid-Levels fire leaves one dead and two in critical condition
31-05-2026 14:47 HKT
Elderly man, 86, dies after choking on bun in Mid-Levels
18-05-2026 04:49 HKT