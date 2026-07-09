CK Asset’s 21 Borrett Road Phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$157 mln

CK Asset’s (1113) phase 2 of its 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels tendered a 2,137-square-foot, four-bedroom unit on Thursday, raking in over HK$157 million, or HK$73,500 per sq ft.

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The developer noted that the company will closely follow the latest market trends and adjust the indicative price of the remaining units accordingly.