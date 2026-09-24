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PROPERTY

21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Kristy Chan Wing-chi.
Kristy Chan Wing-chi.

CK Asset's (1113) luxury residential project 21 Borrett Road phase 2 in Mid-Levels launched 10 luxury homes for sale via tender, starting next Monday.

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These units, located on the 6th to 17th floors, range in size from 1,875 to 2,193 square feet and feature three-bedroom and four-bedroom layouts.

CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi said that many prospective buyers expressed interest in purchasing multiple units. In response, the developer selected these 10 units across low, mid, and high floors,  including four units on the entire 6th floor, to meet their needs.

The project has sold 14 units to date, cashing in over HK$2.5 billion.

 

21 Borrett Road Phase 2Mid-Levelstender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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