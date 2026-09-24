21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday

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21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a unit for $151 mn
17-08-2026 14:58 HKT
MTR interim profit surges 106pc, two projects to be tendered
13-08-2026 17:41 HKT
CKA’s 21 Borrett Road sells two units for over $288 mn
10-08-2026 15:49 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for nearly HK$300m
04-08-2026 17:18 HKT
The Pavilia Farm III to tender three special units next Monday
30-07-2026 17:05 HKT
Standard Chartered's Judy Hsu buys HK$46.5m unit at Bowen Place
30-07-2026 16:24 HKT
HSITP launches tender for four additional lands using two-envelope system
24-07-2026 16:12 HKT