21 Borrett Road phase 2 to tender 10 units next Monday

CK Asset's (1113) luxury residential project 21 Borrett Road phase 2 in Mid-Levels launched 10 luxury homes for sale via tender, starting next Monday.

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These units, located on the 6th to 17th floors, range in size from 1,875 to 2,193 square feet and feature three-bedroom and four-bedroom layouts.

CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi said that many prospective buyers expressed interest in purchasing multiple units. In response, the developer selected these 10 units across low, mid, and high floors, including four units on the entire 6th floor, to meet their needs.

The project has sold 14 units to date, cashing in over HK$2.5 billion.