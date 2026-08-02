CKA’s The Coast Line sells 67 parking spaces on Saturday

CK Asset's (1113) The Coast Line in Yau Tong sold a total 67 parking spaces on Saturday, generating over HK$81 million.

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The project sold 57 parking spaces for private cars and 10 for motorcycles.

CKA stated that parking demand has been on the rise within the area, as the district is being transformed into a waterfront commercial and residential district. Additionally, the opening of the Central Kowloon Bypass (Yau Ma Tei section) has attracted many users and investors.

The two phases of The Coast Line offer a total 886 units, with Phase One providing 228 one-to-three bedroom units, ranging from 273 to 736 square feet.