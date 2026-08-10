CKA’s 21 Borrett Road sells two units for over $288 mn

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CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for nearly HK$300m
04-08-2026 17:18 HKT
CKA’s The Coast Line sells 67 parking spaces on Saturday
02-08-2026 16:20 HKT
Standard Chartered's Judy Hsu buys HK$46.5m unit at Bowen Place
30-07-2026 16:24 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 1 sells two units for over HK$270 mln
17-06-2026 18:46 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market
02-06-2026 16:15 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago