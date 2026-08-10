CKA’s 21 Borrett Road sells two units for over $288 mn

CK Asset's (1113) 21 Borrett Road project in Mid-Levels sold two four-bedroom double-bathroom units with storage rooms, generating over HK$288 million.

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The unit sold in Phase 2 ​​spans 2,137 square feet, and was sold via tender for over HK$140 million, or HK$65,800 per sq ft.

The other unit in Phase 1 ​​spans 2,316 sq ft and sold for nearly HK$148 million, at a price of HK$63,731 per sq ft.

Having cashed in nearly HK$2.5 billion in less than two months, CK Asset's sales manager Kristy Chan Wing-chi stated that the project's remarkable performance demonstrates the increasing demand for ultra-luxury homes in the market.

Considering market price trends and the project's scarcity, CKA expressed a possibility of future price increases.