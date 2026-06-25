CK Asset sets price record with a HK$380 mln unit sale at 21 Borrett Road phase 2

CK Asset (1113) set a new record for residential price per square foot this year, after a tender sale of a luxury unit at its 21 Borrett Road phase 2 in Mid-Levels for over HK$380 million.

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This 3,022-square-foot, five-bedroom unit priced at HK$126,000 per sq ft, also setting new records for both the project's transaction price and price per sq ft.