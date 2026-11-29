Authorities will arrest every suspect involved in building maintenance bid-rigging, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Sunday.

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Speaking on a radio program, Tang noted that a joint task force formed to combat bid-rigging has conducted two rounds of operations, arresting 163 people in cases involving contracts worth more than HK$230 million.

He revealed that key intelligence for the task force's second operation came from an anti-bid-rigging hotline, 182000, which has received nearly 150 reports since launching more than two weeks ago.

The government also plans to amend legislation to strengthen enforcement against bid-rigging in building maintenance projects, following recommendations from an independent committee set up after the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Previously, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the Competition Commission and the police conducted investigations separately under a highly specialized division of labor, he explained. Since the task force was established, the agencies have been able to exchange intelligence promptly, helping officers better understand syndicate operations and gather evidence.

Chris Tang

Tang stressed that the government has never underestimated the bid-rigging problem and will continue to refine enforcement strategies.

Task force officers may attend suspicious owners' corporation meetings in various capacities, including working undercover, to monitor for suspicious individuals, he said, adding that officers may also identify themselves openly to act as a deterrent.

Turning to the scaffolding fire on Saturday at Wah Wan Industrial Building in Tuen Mun, Tang said initial investigations indicated a cigarette butt ignited debris on a third-floor podium before spreading to the exterior scaffolding netting.

While authorities will conduct further tests on the netting, he emphasized that even flame-retardant netting will catch fire if exposed to a continuous ignition source.

Tang confirmed that the building's fire alarm and hose reel systems were functioning properly, reiterating that smoking on construction sites is illegal and endangers the lives of both workers and others.