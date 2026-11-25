Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said authorities have a duty to assess risks and guard against anyone hijacking memorial events marking the first anniversary tomorrow of the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po.

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Speaking on a radio programme, Tang said anything lawful is allowed and urged organisers to contact police proactively so risks can be assessed and assistance offered if there are no issues.

He added that it is reasonable for police to ask organisers for event details and a contact number in case of need, urging the public not to find the practice unusual.

Tang cited an example of a church linked to the 2019 riots posing a different risk if it were to hold a fire memorial recently. He stressed that authorities must adopt a risk-based approach to understand attendance and formats, as well as whether people might incite unrest or spread false claims, such as alleging the government reclaimed the Wang Fuk Court site to sell at a high price.

Asked whether any groups had cancelled events after hearing police views, Tang said there were no statistics and authorities could not control how groups handle follow-up arrangements.



