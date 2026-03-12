An elderly man in his 70s was found dead in an open area outside the Hong Kong Velodrome in Hang Hau early on Saturday morning.

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Police received a report from a passerby at around 1am regarding an unconscious man lying on the ground outside the venue at 105–107 Po Hong Road.

Police officers and paramedics cover the body with a white cloth at the scene. (Source: Facebook)

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead on the spot, with the body subsequently removed by mortuary workers. Images circulating online showed police officers and paramedics covering the body with a white cloth.

Police are investigating at the scene to establish the deceased's identity and the exact cause of death.