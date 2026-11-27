Hysan Development Company Limited has teamed up with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to bring Hong Kong WinterFest to Causeway Bay for the first time, launching a seasonal celebration titled Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay—Elves on the Loose. Running from November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027, the event marks the largest scale yet for the annual festival, which now spans Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Causeway Bay with distinct decorations and light displays aimed at boosting nighttime tourism and holiday cheer.

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Inspired by a storyline in which six Christmas elves meet Santa Claus and leave a trail of festive surprises across the neighborhood, the program is designed to pair daytime local heritage and shopping with evening illuminations and entertainment.

Outdoor projection blends old and new architecture

Nightly projections run from 6pm to 10pm through January 3, 2027, beginning on the large outdoor screen at Hysan Place where the six elves appear to emerge in 3D onto the streetscape below.

From there, Causeway Bay's first outdoor Christmas light show stretches from Yun Ping Road to the main entrance wall of Lee Garden One, turning surrounding buildings into a lively gift factory with scheduled visual appearances of elves, presents and whimsical contraptions.

The atmosphere also extends onto new footbridges linking the Lee Gardens area, combining lighting, sound, and holiday styling to turn everyday walkways into an immersive route.

Pop-up bar, guided walks and street market

From November 28, 2026, to January 3, 2027, a 40-meter outdoor bar called Elves' Night Out opens daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Hysan Avenue. Developed with SOCIO, a new specialty bar at Lee Garden Eight, the pop-up serves weekly rotating cocktails inspired by local tea, fruit, sweet-and-savoury notes, and traditional spices, set amid illuminated trees along Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue.

Visitors can also join limited-time guided walks along three themed routes—Taste Tour, City Tour and Trend Tour—visiting longtime businesses and local sights such as Yiu Fung Store, Kung Wo Tong, Paris Cotton Singlets, roasted chestnut stalls, and collectibles shops. A stamp-collecting postcard activity offers a limited-edition commemorative pin for participants who gather the full set, while upstairs craft workshops are scheduled to begin in December.

For a set period starting in mid-December 2026, Kai Chiu Road, Yun Ping Road, and Pak Sha Road will host a Hong Kong-themed Christmas market featuring elf-inspired stalls, local-flavored workshops, and street performances. Additional holiday touches include decorations at the Percival Street tram stop, a themed tram and postbox, photo spots across the district, and tiered shopping rewards from Hysan.

Officials point to tourism and retail momentum

Hysan's executive chairman, Irene Lee, noted that the project builds on the company's century-long connection to the area and its focus on community memories alongside modern development, highlighting both the district's first outdoor Christmas projection and its first outdoor bar on Hysan Avenue.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law highlighted the expansion of WinterFest to Causeway Bay following its opening in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui a week earlier. She noted that mega events have helped lift visitor numbers and spending, citing roughly 8 percent growth in retail sales value to HK$299 billion and around 2 percent growth in restaurant receipts to HK83 billion during the first nine months of the year.