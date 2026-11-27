Pastry lovers and bread enthusiasts across Hong Kong will celebrate an early holiday season as the Carbs Freedom Fest returns this winter, expanding across two flagship lifestyle destinations in Tsuen Wan and Kai Tak.

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Jointly organized by The Mills, AIRSIDE, and Little Miss Market, the festival gathers more than 50 celebrated local and regional bakeries, dessert makers, and artisanal pastry shops under the festive banner of a Christmas carbs celebration.

The market will stage its first run at The Mills from November 27 to 29, before traveling to AIRSIDE from December 4 to 6, offering public access daily from 12pm to 6pm.

The dual-venue market features a diverse culinary showcase designed to satisfy both savory and sweet cravings, spanning crusty European sourdoughs, Japanese milk loaves, chewy bagels, and creative holiday confections.

Popular local favorites on deck include mentaiko specialist Taste+, homegrown icon SAY HEY BAKERY, market favorite Little Little Bakelab, and Show Me Moment, an outfit specializing in dietary-friendly treats tailored for gluten-sensitive diners.

On the sweet side, attendees will find tofu-focused treats from mamegumo, inventive flavors from Dino Gelato, and trendy mochi-wrapped Basque cheesecakes courtesy of Cake Back.

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Festive flavors and international collaborations take center stage

A major highlight of this winter’s edition is a lineup of exclusive, limited-run creations that fuse Hong Kong flavors with classic baking methods. Lala Bakery will debut its Cantonese Cured Meat Sourdough, combining savory preserved Chinese sausages with a tangy, chewy loaf.

In a two-brand collaboration, Little Little Bakelab and mamegumo have co-developed a tofu canelé Danish blending sweet and savory profiles, while Bread Secret will serve a jalapeño cream cheese salted croissant.

Visitors will also have access to direct air shipments from Taiwan curated by Chill Taiwan HK, including the viral mentaiko bread from Taipei bakery libreadry and steamed buns from acclaimed maker A Mantou studio.

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With the Christmas season approaching, participating bakeries are also introducing festive European specialties. Dough Concept will showcase its signature Italian Panettone Milanese exclusively at The Mills, while Snap Bakery will offer traditional German Stollen at AIRSIDE.

Other seasonal treats include mini Christmas tree matcha mousse pastries and French Galette des Rois by Le Rêve Pâtisserie, as well as hand-decorated holiday English muffins and Nordic cinnamon rolls from Rise & Crave.

Inaugural Sourdough Party to feature masterclasses and five-Loaf tasting bags

For serious sourdough aficionados, The Mills will host Hong Kong's first dedicated Sourdough Bread Party for a single afternoon tomorrow.

Staged at the Mill 4 Atrium across two dedicated time slots, the ticketed experience brings together five artisanal bakers spanning the outlying islands to urban Kowloon, including Cheung Chau Sourdough, Village Bakery from Mui Wo, House of Sourdough, SAY HEY BAKERY, and Little Little Bakelab.

Priced at HK$250 per person, the sourdough masterclass features professional instruction led by head bakers from baking studio Panda Zoe. Instructors will walk attendees through natural yeast cultivation, long-fermentation science, and scoring techniques, followed by guided tasting sessions.

Each participant will also take home a curated 1.5-kilogram gift bag packed with five full-sized signature sourdough loaves from the participating bakeries.

Don't walk away empty-handed: Exclusive loot-showing add-on perks

To wrap up the festive experience, organizers are urging bread lovers not to rush off after filling their shopping bags. In a playful "show-your-loot" campaign, visitors who present their freshly purchased bakery goods to the market staff can unlock exclusive, limited-time discounted add-ons.

For an additional HK$38, attendees can redeem a limited-edition Carbs Freedom Souvenir Set, which comes packed with a cultural tote bag, a creative keychain, an adorable carb plush doll, and a carton of oat milk (available in original or chocolate flavors).

For those looking to add a personal touch to their holiday visit, an add-on of HK$20 grants access to the DIY Carbs Keychain Workshop.

In this interactive session, participants can handpick any four miniature carb-themed charms and assemble them into a completely personalized keychain accessory.