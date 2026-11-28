A former employee of a Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange chain pleaded guilty on Thursday to accepting bribes to divert customer transactions worth nearly HK$9 million to unauthorized digital wallets.

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The defendant, 31-year-old Hung Pak-hin, entered a guilty plea at Fanling Magistrates' Courts to one count of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage. The charge was brought under Section 9(1)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance and Section 159A of the Crimes Ordinance following an investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Magistrate Frances Leung Nga-yan remanded the defendant in the custody of the Correctional Services Department and adjourned sentencing to December 11, pending the submission of a background report.

Bribes taken to reroute over 1.1 million Tether tokens

The court heard that Hung was employed as a customer service and operations assistant by One Satoshi Trading (Hong Kong) Limited (One Satoshi), which operates several over-the-counter cryptocurrency exchange outlets across the city providing cash-for-cryptocurrency transactions. Hung was stationed at the company's Sheung Shui branch and was required under company policy to execute all client purchases and sales strictly through corporate crypto wallets.

Between August and November 2023, Hung conspired with two unidentified men to intercept incoming retail customers wishing to trade cryptocurrency. Instead of routing the orders through One Satoshi's authorized accounts, Hung utilized external digital wallets supplied by the two accomplices to process the deals privately.

Over the three-month span, Hung executed multiple cash trades using the unauthorized wallets, processing transactions involving more than 1.1 million Tether (USDT) tokens valued at nearly HK$9 million. In exchange for diverting the business away from his employer, Hung received a total of HK$5,600 in bribes from the two men.