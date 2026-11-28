Octopus Cards Limited announced that it detected a cyberattack on its systems on Friday, compromising the personal data of around 7,500 individual customers and contact information for approximately 22,000 merchants.

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According to the company, immediate containment measures were taken after the breach was identified on Friday morning. An initial assessment found that exposed customer records included names and photographs, with some cases also involving Automatic Add Value Service details such as bank codes and top-up amounts. Octopus stressed that no credit card numbers or bank account details were leaked.

For the roughly 22,000 affected merchants, compromised data was limited to general business contact details, including contact persons' names, job titles, email addresses, and phone numbers.

Core services unaffected, balances secure

Octopus emphasized that its primary payment services—including physical Octopus cards, mobile Octopus, and Octopus Wallet—remain operating normally, with no customer financial losses reported to date and all card and wallet balances strictly protected. However, a small number of auxiliary functions may experience temporary disruption due to precautionary containment measures.

The company said it has reported the incident to relevant authorities, launched a full-scale investigation, and will directly notify all affected individuals and merchants.

Users are urged to stay vigilant against phishing calls, text messages, emails, or suspicious links claiming to represent Octopus, and to avoid disclosing personal, account, or verification details.

Octopus has set up dedicated hotlines and email channels for inquiries regarding the data security incident, with individual customers able to call 2266 2222 (press 6 after selecting a language) or email customerservice@octopus.com.hk, and business clients able to reach 2266 2388 or bizenquiries@octopus.com.hk.