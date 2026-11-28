An elderly man in his 70s found dead with burn marks outside the Hong Kong Velodrome in Tseung Kwan O early on Saturday is suspected of involvement in a village house arson attack in Sai Kung shortly beforehand, according to police.

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Passersby reported finding the man lying unconscious in an open area outside the venue at 105–107 Po Hong Road at around 1am, where paramedics pronounced him dead on the spot. Officers noted burn marks on his body and preliminarily suspect he fell from a nearby footbridge after fleeing the scene of an earlier fire.

Shortly after midnight, police had received a report that an incendiary object was thrown at a village house in Tai Po Tsai, Sai Kung, burning part of the floor before the perpetrator fled.

Widow claims property dispute behind grievance

The deceased's wife, surnamed Wan, said her husband held indigenous villager building rights in Tai Po Tsai and had signed over documents to allow a fellow villager sharing the same surname to use a property to settle debts, on the promise that a replacement house would be returned once construction was completed.

However, the relative allegedly failed to honor the promise after the new house was built. Wan said she and her husband slept in separate rooms and had a somewhat distant relationship, adding that she had learned of the dispute by chance and suspected her husband harbored deep resentment over losing the property.

A female resident of the targeted village house, also surnamed Wan, said she was watching television in the dark when she heard a loud bang and saw intense flames, prompting her daughter-in-law and grandson to rush to put out the fire. She suspected at least two petrol bombs were hurled at the residence.

Police are investigating the exact sequence of events and the connection between the arson attack and the man's death.