Two male drivers were sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a Tesla allegedly crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Toyota private car on Sai Sha Road in Ma On Shan on Friday night.

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The crash occurred at around 9pm near Nga Yiu Tau Village as the Toyota was traveling uphill along Sai Sha Road and the Tesla was heading downhill in the opposite direction.

Both drivers—a 31-year-old man surnamed Yeung driving the Toyota and a 28-year-old man surnamed Leung driving the Tesla—sustained neck injuries and were taken conscious by ambulance to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the Tesla driver told officers he swerved to avoid an animal prior to the crash. Images circulating online showed both cars with severe front-end damage, detached bumpers, and debris scattered across the roadway, with the Tesla blocking the middle of the road across the dividing line and causing temporary traffic congestion. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.