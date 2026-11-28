A Hong Kong couple arrested over four missing pages in an SAR passport—which forensic tests confirmed were forcibly torn out—have been released on bail pending further investigation after being detained overnight.

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The 27-year-old female property agent and her 34-year-old boyfriend, both Hong Kong residents, walked out of the Immigration Department headquarters in Tseung Kwan O at around 9.10pm on Friday without answering media questions before heading on foot toward Tseung Kwan O MTR station.

The couple involved in the case leaves the Immigration Department headquarters silently after being granted bail tonight. (Source: Sing Tao)

The pair were arrested at Ping Chun House, Ping Tin Estate in Lam Tin on Thursday evening on suspicion of altering a travel document without lawful authority, possessing and using an unlawfully altered travel document, and misleading Immigration Service members.

The arrests followed a high-profile controversy sparked after the woman was denied entry to Japan and sent back on the same flight during a birthday trip earlier this week because four pages were missing from her passport. Upon returning to Hong Kong, she claimed in viral social media posts that the missing pages resulted from a factory binding defect.

Forensic tests refuted factory defect claims

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday night, immigration officials revealed that forensic examination by the Government Laboratory detected paper fiber residues left by human tampering where the pages had been removed, proving the booklet had been forcibly altered.

Officials also noted that the passport had been issued eight years ago in 2018 and that travel records confirmed the woman had previously used the same document to visit multiple destinations without issue, showing the booklet was intact when issued.