At least 25 people were injured on Friday morning after a high-speed passenger ferry traveling between Hong Kong and Shenzhen collided with shipyard facilities off the coast of Tsing Yi.

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The incident occurred at approximately 9.25am in the waters off Tsing Yi Road near the Tsing Yi Oil Depot.

According to initial reports, the vessel struck a dockyard structure, injuring at least two dozen passengers, including two children.

Five of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, though all victims remained conscious following the impact.

A large contingent of emergency personnel rushed to the scene to assist with the rescue operation.

The damaged ferry was subsequently towed to the nearby Yiu Lian Dockyards, where paramedics brought the injured passengers ashore before transporting them to local hospitals.

The vessel involved in the accident has been identified as the XIN XUN LONG ER HAO, a high-speed catamaran operated by Shenzhen Xunlong Shipping.

The ferry primarily services the cross-border route connecting the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan with the Shekou Cruise Home Port in Shenzhen.