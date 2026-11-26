Federation of Hong Kong Industries held the presentation ceremony for the 2026 Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong and the Industrialist of the Year Award on Thursday.

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Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, consultant at Sun Hing Knitting Factory and former Legislative Council president, received the Industrialist of the Year Award. Over more than 50 years, he championed cross-border industrial ties, cleaner production, vocational education. He also helped establish the Hong Kong Design Institute and the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong, and supported R&D and financing for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Andrew Leung received the Industrialist of the Year Award.

Accepting the honor, Leung credited earlier generations for guiding industry from automation and "front shop, back factory" collaboration to today's new industrialization, calling industry the bedrock of Hong Kong's economy.

Four leaders earned Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong across metals, eyewear, textiles, and smart energy. They are executive director Gordon Hong of South Star Metal Products, managing director Jacky Lam Chi-ho of OKIA Optical, president of brands and retailing Dee Poon Chu-ying of Tessellation Group, and chief executive Martin Tsang Wai-wah of Halo Energy.

Their work spans one-stop metal solutions, sustainable eyewear, water-free dyeing, and smart EV charging.

FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho congratulated all the winners and urged the industry to open up new opportunities for the next generation and to drive new industrialization.

FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho