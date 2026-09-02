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NEWS

Hong Kong students explore AI and emerging industries through six-week program

NEWS
46 mins ago
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A six-week work experience program aimed at introducing secondary school students to Hong Kong’s industrial sector and career opportunities concluded at the end of August.

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Co-organized by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the fifth cohort of the “Innopreneur Experience Journey” brought together 59 students from 28 local secondary schools.

The program, which began on July 16, gave participants opportunities to learn about 22 companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, electronics, life and health technology, and other emerging industries.

Activities included workplace experience, company visits, networking sessions and exchanges designed to give students a closer look at innovation and technology and Hong Kong’s evolving industrial landscape.

With “AI+” as this year’s focus, students also visited unicorn enterprise SenseTime Group Limited at Hong Kong Science Park to learn about the development and application of artificial intelligence.

HKSTP Chief Talent Officer Fanny Wong Sau-lai said AI is reshaping both the innovation and technology sector and traditional industries.

She said the program aimed to help students understand how technology can be translated into industrial value while encouraging them to develop the mindset of innovators and problem-solvers.

FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho said the increasing adoption of AI across different industries is rapidly reshaping demand for talent.

He said the program helps students develop an innovation and technology mindset and provides an early foundation for Hong Kong’s development of “industries for AI” and “AI for industries.”

HKSTPHong KongFHKIAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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