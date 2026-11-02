FHKI director-general Bonnie Chan receives GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award

Bonnie Chan Shum-yue, director-general of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI), has been named a recipient of the GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award 2026. The honor recognizes women leaders in the Greater Bay Area for their exceptional achievements and contributions to society.

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Chan was presented with the award in a ceremony on Monday co-organized by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association and Metro Finance.

Leading FHKI since December 2021, Chan is recognized for her efforts to foster collaboration across government, industry, academia, and research sectors. Her leadership has helped turn industry voices into practical actions, advancing Hong Kong’s industrial development.

In her acceptance speech, Chan expressed gratitude to her team and reflected on her transition from the legal and financial sectors to industry. She dedicated the award to the FHKI team and expressed hope that her recognition will inspire more women to pursue leadership roles in industry and innovation.

As a qualified lawyer in Hong Kong and the UK, Chan previously spent over 25 years at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, and holds numerous public service roles — including chairman of Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital, deputy chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and vice-chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra.

Bonnie Chan (third from left) and other awardees posed for a group photo.

Awardees posed for a group photo with Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah.