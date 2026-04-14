FHKI signs MoU with Shougang for industrial and I&T partnership

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries and Shougang (Hong Kong) signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Beijing-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Collaboration Forum in Shenzhen on Tuesday to drive industrial and innovation technology collaboration.

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The agreement aims to foster exchange and cooperation across industry, enterprise, technology, and trade, dedicated to promoting cross-sectoral collaboration and the synergistic development of innovation technology and industry between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Anthony Lam Sai-ho, chairman of the FHKI, said the partnership combines Hong Kong’s R&D capabilities and internationalized institutional advantages with the Mainland’s vast industrial base.

Dong Binglin, assistant to the general manager of Shougang, said Hong Kong can empower the company to lead industrial advancement and advance China’s mission for high-level science and technology.