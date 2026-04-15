FHKI and Singapore International Chamber of Commerce forge partnership to accelerate business growth

Federation of Hong Kong Industries and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cross-border business flows, deepen industry collaboration, and support sustainable business growth and deeper economic cooperation between the two places.

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Witnessed by Algernon Yau Ying-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, and Eric Teo Boon Hee, Consul-General of Singapore, Anthony Lam Sai-ho, chairman of FHKI, and Wong Joo Seng, chairman of SICC, signed the agreement, establishing a structured platform for cooperation spanning trade, investment, and business development.

Under the MoU, both organizations will support companies in entering and expanding within each other’s markets, by leveraging their respective networks, platforms, and on-the-ground expertise, according to a statement by FHKI on Wednesday.

A key feature of the partnership is a reciprocal membership framework, enabling companies to access curated networks, programmes, and opportunities across both markets with preferential arrangements, it said.

The collaboration will be delivered through ongoing exchanges and joint initiatives, including trade missions, business delegations, and knowledge-sharing platforms, with a focus on growth sectors such as innovation and technology, new industrialisation, the circular economy, halal markets, and the silver economy, the statement said.

Both parties will also step up engagement with ASEAN and the Greater Bay Area, creating stronger regional pathways for businesses navigating an increasingly complex global landscape, it noted.

This partnership will serve as a vital platform to bring together their complementary strengths, foster deeper engagement between business communities, and unlock new opportunities for growth, Yau said.

By strengthening ties between the two markets, both organizations open new doors for their members to collaborate, innovate, and succeed together, Lam said.

SICC’s Wong also believes the partnership strengthens a key corridor between the financial hubs at a time when businesses are actively seeking growth.